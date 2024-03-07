Vanessa Hudgens Calls Out 'Rude' Pregnancy Speculation Over Her 'Real Body'!!

Vanessa Hudgens has more to say to those who speculated she was pregnant a couple of months ago!

Back in October, the actress had a bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado, with her girlfriends ahead of her wedding to now-husband Cole Tucker. When Vanessa posted a video from the weekend at the time, her comments section was flooded with people who thought it was OK (it NEVER is) to speculate about whether she was with child. The chatter got so bad that she actually had to shut down the rumors and write, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

Now, she’s looking back at the pregnancy rumors. During an appearance on the She Pivots podcast Wednesday, the High School Musical alum slammed the “rude” comments, saying:

“I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body.’”

Vanessa went on to say that while she was supposed to be celebrating one of the best moments in her life, the constant talk about her body and whether she was pregnant ruined it and made her feel “fat”:

“I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That’s great. Thanks.”

Oof. After what she experienced, the singer wanted to remind everyone of one of the “four agreements” amongst women — to not “make assumptions.” She added:

“… in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies. We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let’s not make assumptions over other women’s bodies as well.”

Well said, Vanessa!

[Image via TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube]