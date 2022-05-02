Florida Teen Killed In Tragic Tubing Accident After Being Dragged Into A Parking Lot

Tragedy has struck a family in Florida after a teenager was killed during a shocking tubing accident.

Pensacola Police responded to a report of a traffic-related injury at Maritime Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered that a person had been killed after a pick-up truck, that was pulling an inflatable in a nearby retention pond, pulled the tube from the bank into a parking lot, according to Sergeant Britney Sturgeon via local outlet WEAR-TV.

Christian Garner, just 18, has now been identified as the individual killed in the tragic accident. According to authorities, he was still in the tube when it was pulled from the pond. He landed in the parking lot and was killed instantly. Sturgeon told the outlet:

“This is a very heart-wrenching and unusual case. Very tragic. Just a straight tragedy, it’s very tragic all the way around.”

Garner’s mother Cecilia also opened up to the channel about her son’s untimely passing, reflecting:

“Christian was my baby boy. He was such a mama’s boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project.”

Aside from cars, he also had many other interests and, most importantly, was an incredible brother to his other siblings, she continued:

“He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend.”

Christian’s brother Joshua took a moment to mourn his loss in an emotional Facebook post over the weekend. After informing friends about what happened to his younger brother, he asked:

“Please keep my family in your prayers as for this is a very hard time for us right now. rest in peace chris you were so loved by mom, sister, and me.”

Many sent their condolences to the grieving brother while also reflecting on Christian in the comment section, such as one person who responded:

“He was a super nice boy and hard worker. He was graduating high school this year and headed to the Air Force. Rest in peace kiddo.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for a funeral. You can check it out HERE. Officials expect to release more information on the case in the upcoming days. An investigation is still underway. It remains unclear if the driver, Christian’s friend who was in police custody on Sunday for questioning, will face any charges related to the case. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Garner family as they mourn this devastating loss. R.I.P.

