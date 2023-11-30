Florida Woman Mouthed ‘Save Me’ To Officers During Emergency Call -- Leading To SHOCKING Arrest

A victim of disturbing abuse had one shot to get help — and she didn’t miss it.

On November 18, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a 3:00 a.m. distress call in Florida, where they found two individuals — one of which was a man identified as Jordan Garrett, who was “experiencing a medical emergency” according to a Monday release. The other individual, a female, “exhibited clear signs of physical abuse.” And if that sign wasn’t clear enough, she made it crystal clear to the officers.

According to the report, she silently mouthed “save me” to an officer at the scene, which thankfully led to further investigation.

The man and woman were transported to a local hospital, where medical evaluators discovered “extensive bruising” on her body. According to the report, she revealed Jordan had been holding her “captive” at his residence, where he subjected her to “repeated physical assaults and sexual abuse.”



Jordan apparently prevented her from calling for help earlier in the week by confiscating her phone and “further threatening her.” The CCPD’s investigation confirmed that Jordan held the woman against her will, and subjected her to the abuse while denying her escape and pleas for help.

After being medically cleared, the 30-year-old was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail on charges of battery, sexual battery, kidnapping, depriving crime victim of medical care, and obstructing justice, preventing the communication to a law enforcement officer.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney, but he’s being held on a $190,000 bond.

In a statement, Public Affairs Officer Mercedes Phillips noted:

“The Cape Coral Police Department condemns these heinous acts and is dedicated to ensuring justice for the victim. This case remains under active investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.”

We’re so glad the victim was rescued. We hope to see justice served.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

