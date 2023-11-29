Groom Guns Down Four People, Including His Own Bride, Just Hours After Getting Married

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A groom in Thailand went on a shooting rampage just hours after at his own wedding over the weekend — killing four people, including his bride.

According to The Bangkok Post, Chaturong Suksuk, a 29-year-old Asean Para Games silver medalist, and 44-year-old Kanchana Pachunthuek got married in a traditional ceremony at their house in northeast Thailand on Saturday morning. This normally would have been a happy day for the couple and their family. However, it turned out that there was no post-wedding bliss, at least on his part. Guests and relatives of the couple recalled to the outlet that Suksuk seemed unhappy for an unknown reason during the reception later that night.

As the festivities went on, the groom suddenly left the bash allegedly “quite intoxicated at the time,” per police to BBC. Suksuk reportedly went to his car to retrieve a pistol, then returned to the reception and began shooting. He killed Kanchana, her 62-year-old mother Kingthong Klajoho, and her 38-year-old sister Kornnipa Manato. A stray bullet had struck their 50-year-old guest Thong Nonkhunthod, too, and he sadly died at the hospital. Another guest, Bamrung Chatherat, 28, was also seriously injured and admitted to the hospital.

OMG. Heartbreaking.

After fatally shooting his bride and her loved ones, The Bangkok Post reported that Suksuk turned the gun on himself and died by suicide. So, so awful…

Per CBS News, law enforcement said that Suksuk had purchased the gun and ammunition legally last year. At the scene of the crime, investigators discovered 11 spent cartridges of 9mm ammunition, The Bangkok Post reported. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. Police are still investigating what might have happened leading up to the tragedy on the day of the wedding – including reports that the couple got into a fight over “private matters” right before the shooting. CBS News reported that Matichon Wongbaokul, a police officer from northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, said:

“They had an argument on private matters and Chaturong walked to his car and picked up a gun before shooting.”

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Kanchana and the other victims. It must have been so hard to go through a tragedy like this. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence

[Image via The New York Post/YouTube]