Paris Hilton Struggled With Decision To Use Surrogate For Babies

Paris Hilton is getting real about why she had her children via surrogacy.

During the premiere episode of Season 2 of Paris In Love, the 42-year-old reality star opens up about how it wasn’t an easy decision for her and husband, Carter Reum, to use a surrogate to welcome her now 10-month-old son Phoenix. Paris shares with fans how she struggled with it so much because she “would have loved” the chance to carry her kids and everything “exciting” that comes with being pregnant.

Related: Paris Shocked Entire Family With Both Babies!

So why didn’t she? She ultimately felt her life was too “public” for her to do it the normal way:

“Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make. I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”

Carter expresses similar sentiments as Paris about the situation in a confessional later in the ep! He pointed out that the couple’s top priority is safety for their kids, especially since they have to navigate the world in the spotlight:

“Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton’s children. We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer’s market, it’s one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It’s a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller. I don’t think we know everything the journey’s gonna throw at us, but we’re just gonna tackle it as we go.”

The two obviously felt like surrogacy was the right call for them, as they welcomed a baby girl named London via surrogate just months after having Phoenix. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Paris In Love/Peacock, Paris Hilton/Instagram]