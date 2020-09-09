Floyd Mayweather’s Boxing Protégé Danny Gonzalez Dead At 22

A life cut too short.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is among the many mourning the loss of Danny Gonzalez, his 22-year-old boxing protégé, who was shot and killed in Moreno Valley, California on Monday. The controversial athlete took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to the rising star, uploading a throwback picture (above) of them together after signing Gonzalez to his The Money Team, as well as another photo of the young boxer winning a match.

Mayweather captioned his post:

“R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten.”

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Department told E! News they responded to a call “regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon,” but when authorities arrived, they found “three male victims with gunshot wounds.”

Danny had “succumbed to his injuries at the scene.” The other two victims, who were minors, were immediately taken to the hospital and treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.” The Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating, though it’s not known if there are any suspects or a possible motive.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

R.I.P.

