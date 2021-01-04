RHOC Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She'll 'Be Heartbroken' If Her Husband Moves On -- Hypocritical Or Nah??

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has an interesting and unique home life, that’s for sure. But if it works out for her family, more power to ’em!

We’re just wondering whether a new development that went down over the weekend involving her husband, Sean, may be a little hypocritical — especially considering the fact that Braunwyn, a lesbian, is openly dating a woman while still married to the guy!

On Sunday morning, a Real Housewives of Orange County fan account re-posted video of an Instagram question and answer session the reality TV personality and her husband had held earlier in the weekend. During the Q&A, followers asked about Braunwyn’s coming out and her decision to simultaneously stay married to Sean.

At one point, someone asked the big question we’re all kind of wondering about (below):

“Will you be ok if Sean ends up falling in love with someone else and decides to try w/them?”

Good question, considering Windham-Burke herself kind of opened the flood gates on this whole open marriage thing, ya know?! The Orange County resident answered quickly and firmly, though, telling the commenter:

“Nope, I’ll be heartbroken.”

Wow! So… she can date, but he can’t?! That seems a little hypocritical, doesn’t it??

Obviously, even with what we do know, the public probably isn’t aware of every detail of this pair’s unique situation. And so there could be more variables at play here! But if she’s mature enough to date outside their marriage and continue their relationship together, wouldn’t it be logical that she allowed him the same freedom?! Just saying!!

To be fair, Sean did address his dating life at one point in the video, though — by asking and answering his own question (below):

“Am I going to eventually date other people? I don’t know. Probably. Don’t know when, though.”

OK, so, it seems like dating could at least be on the table. And to Braunwyn’s credit, later in the video, she actually did admit she wasn’t playing fair by having her dating life while not yet being OK if Sean were to have his:

“Yes, absolutely [it’s hypocritical]. That’s why we’re in therapy. We are working through this. We can’t figure this out on our own! I mean, this is a lot…this is hard and we’re working it out.”

Shoot, at least she’s honest! FWIW, Sean did also confess he was “hurt” by the fact that Braunwyn had a girlfriend, saying:

“Am I hurt? Yeah! It kind of sucks. It’s hard, figuring it out. But yeah, it’s sucks.”

Hmmm… sounds like these two have quite a bit more to figure out in therapy.

Here’s the video clip of the Q&A session, for those interested:

Interesting!

Of course, the fact that the couple share seven children (!) may also work in their favor as far as staying together. Two — 18-year-old Rowan and 20-year-old Bella — are grown, and a third — 15-year-old Jacob — isn’t far behind. But the other four, including 7-year-old twins Caden and Curran, 5-year-old Koa, and 2-year-old Hazel, would do well to have their parents transition as smoothly as possible from here.

And again, to her credit, Windham-Burke isn’t shying away from recognizing how unique this situation is — and how much care and commitment it’ll need.

In an interview with GLAAD last month, she doubled down on her commitment to him, saying (below):

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family, but I’m not attracted to men and I never have been … We are in uncharted territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

What can we say? Just another day in Orange County!

Here’s hoping these two can work through some of their dating inconsistencies and hangups, and make this work! It’s definitely unique, but if they can co-parent effectively — and if this makes them both truly happy — who are any of us to judge ’em?! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about this unique situation and your take on Sean’s dating life, all down in the comments (below)!

