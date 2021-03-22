Youngest Jonas Brother Opens Up About Being Suicidal & Getting Sober

[ Warning : Potentially Triggering Content]

Frankie Jonas is opening up about his mental health journey.

The youngest, non-musical Jonas Brother has become famous in his own right for his viral TikTok account. The social media star is best known for making people laugh with his very Gen Z brand of humor, but recently he’s begun making more sincere content as well with the intent of giving advice to his young but dedicated following.

Related: Demi Lovato Used Substance Abuse As Coping Mechanism For ‘Suicidal Ideations’

In one video earlier this month, a follower asked the 20-year-old for help getting sober. Frankie responded:

“This is something that I’ve struggled with. I got sober. I’ve been sober for a year and a half. It’s, like, one of the biggest blessings and most incredible and hardest journeys of my life. The first step is acceptance. And if it’s really something you want, you know, right now AA and all those sorts of programs are all online, so you can kind of do whatever. Just look up Intergroup or those sorts of resources to find Zoom meetings. It’s easy. You just have to accept that you need help and that there’s other people that can help you. So, hopefully that helps. All the love in the world.”

Great advice — directing people towards resources from such a platform has huge potential to help. We hope it makes an impact!

Later, Nick Jonas’s little bro delved further into his sobriety journey and why he decided to get help for himself. Asked how he “overcame” the experience of drug addiction, he explained to fans:

“This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here. And I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened, and my life was saved. And I went to treatment, and it saved me.”

Related: Cara Delevingne Recalls ‘Suicidal’ Moments Due To ‘Shame’ About Her Sexuality

He went on:

“And I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today.”

Wow. What an important story, one we’re so glad Frankie is here to tell.

You may remember that as a teen, he was arrested for for marijuana possession outside of a Nashville convenience store in 2016. It’s truly inspiring to see how far he’s come, with followers asking him how to get clean. We hope his honesty and vulnerability when it comes to mental health and addiction reaches others who are struggling. Thank you for sharing your experiences, Frankie.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via Frankie Jonas/Instagram]