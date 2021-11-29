From The LA Kings Hockey Game To Ice Skating To URGENT CARE! | Perez Hilton And Family

Hockey is THE best sport to watch live! Took the kids to see the Los Angeles Kings play and it truly was one of the most fun things we have done all year! The team is awesome – on the ice and off! Such a spectacle! We capture a bit of the excitement on our vlog and also take you with us ice skating. That’s something we don’t do often and, unfortunately, one of us required medical help after suffering an accident! Ouchie! Watch all the action above!

