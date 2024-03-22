Celine Dion Looks SO GREAT Busting A Move At Boston Bruins Game Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle!

Celine Dion is in GREAT spirits these days!

The singer and her 13-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, made a surprise appearance in Boston for the Bruins game on Thursday night at the TD Garden — and it looks like they had an AH-mazing time. When spotted by the cameras, Celine jumped out of her seat and played the air guitar while dancing to Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer. You’d really never know she was going through such a hard health battle. Look (below)!

Oh yeah, Céline Dion is healing and so is nature pic.twitter.com/TA7F8P2uwY — Miguel ???? (@elasticdijon) March 22, 2024

So cute!

Before the game, the musician also hit up the Bruins locker room, where she enthusiastically read out the players’ starting lineup — while poking some fun at a few of the athletes who weren’t fully dressed yet and singing a few of the others’ names. Watch (below)!

LOLz!

The My Heart Will Go On artist has been battling a debilitating diagnosis of stiff person syndrome for the last several years, forcing her to take a step back from performing. She made a rare public appearance at the Grammys last month, bringing tears to many eyes. Last week, she also took to Instagram for International SPS Awareness Day to open up about her experience with the autoimmune disorder, calling it “one of the hardest experiences of [her] life,” adding:

“But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!”

Seems like she’s sticking true to that mission! Love seeing her out and about, and we hope this is a sign that things are going well in her health battle. Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below)!

