Gabby Petito's Family Takes Action On First Christmas Without Her So 'No One Ever Has To Experience What She Did'

Gabby Petito’s memory continues to be a blessing this Christmas, and beyond.

Following the loss of their daughter, the late YouTuber‘s family formed the Gabby Petito Foundation in order to aid other missing persons cases and raise awareness around domestic violence. Their work has already begun, as dad Joseph Petito has been amplifying the search efforts for other missing persons around the country. And in the holiday season, they’re giving back even more to several worthy organizations.

The foundation already raised a significant amount of money throughout the search and later finding of the body, and using those funds, the 22-year-old’s parents made contributions to The National Domestic Violence Hotline, SafeSpace, and The AWARE Foundation. In a statement, Gabby’s mother Nichole Schmidt said:

“We want to honor Gabby’s memory and life by ensuring that no one ever has to experience what she did. We want survivors to know that they aren’t alone and that there are amazing organizations ready to help.”

Her father added:

“These three organizations are doing incredible work on the front lines of missing persons and responding to those impacted by abuse. Our foundation is honored to present them with this support.”

The hotline’s CEO Katie Ray-Jones acknowledged the donation, saying:

“We know that survivors are extremely strong and resourceful. We are amazed every day by their bravery. The Hotline is here to support them 24/7 and this contribution from the Gabby Petito Foundation will allow us to continue our critical services during a time when those impacted by domestic violence are at increased risk of abuse.”

According to the statement, SafeSpace will put the donation towards opening a 19-bed shelter in Indian River County, Florida. CEO Teresa Albizu noted that “COVID-19 continues to increase the risks for those impacted by domestic abuse,” remarking:

“We are grateful to be partnering with the Gabby Petito Foundation in providing life-saving services, and bringing heightened awareness to the worldwide epidemic of intimate partner violence.”

Kenny Jarels of AWARE, which “worked closely with the Petito family” during the search for Gabby, said:

“Gabby’s family decided to make a difference. They could have grieved in silence, and everyone would have understood, but instead they chose to help other families and survivors through the Gabby Petito Foundation.”

What an impactful gift to give, and what a touching way to honor Gabby’s memory. We are grateful that her family have used their platform – which they gained under such horrific circumstances – to help others. Wishing them peace and love this holiday season.

