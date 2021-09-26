Gabby Petito’s Loved Ones Give Heartbreaking Eulogies At Funeral Service

Gabby Petito will never be forgotten.

Loved ones and hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects to the 22-year-old travel blogger during a funeral service at the Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home in Long Island, New York on Sunday. Many family members and close friends shared emotional eulogies during the service, including her father Joseph Petito who thanked everyone for their support following Gabby’s disappearance and death. He also asked everyone to remain inspired by his daughter, expressing:

“I want you to take a look at these pictures, and I want you to be inspired by Gabby. If there’s a trip you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you have the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now.”

Joseph continued:

“So when you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table because the entire planet knows this woman’s name now. And she’s inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what’s best for them first. Put yourself first and do it now while you have the time. I couldn’t be more proud as a father.”

According to ABC News, her stepfather Jim Schmidt remembered Gabby’s adventurous spirit and loving nature, saying:

“Parents aren’t supposed to bury their children. This is not how life is supposed to work … Gabby, at 22 years old, helped teach me that you can always make money but you can’t make up for lost time. Gabby loved life and lived her life every single day. She is an example for all of us to live by, to enjoy every moment in this beautiful world as she did. To love and give love to all like she did.”

He also spoke on a tattoo the vlogger had on her arm that reads Let It Be — the title of one of her favorite tracks by The Beatles:

“It’s okay to mourn for Gabby, and it’s okay to feel sorrow and pain. But we want to celebrate her and how she lived her life. We need to hold on to all of those wonderful memories we shared with her because that will be the answer. Let it be.”

As we previously reported, instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the future Gabby Petito Foundation, which her dad Joseph shared will “give resources and guidance” to families of missing children. Take a look at the post (below):

The Gabby Petito Foundation. No one should have to find their child on their own. We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home. We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby. #gabbypetito https://t.co/oaX4BsPcYj pic.twitter.com/I9tz5q6Hcc — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 25, 2021

As you know, Gabby’s disappearance gained national attention after her family reported her missing on September 11 when they lost contact with her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home from their road trip alone. Her body was discovered a week ago in Wyoming, and Brian, who has a warrant for his arrest and is a person of interest in the case, remains missing.

Our hearts are with the family during this difficult time.

