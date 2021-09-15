Gabrielle Union Says Learning Dwyane Wade Had A Baby With Another Woman 'Shattered' Her Soul

Gabrielle Union is finally opening up about the time she learned of Dwyane Wade’s love child — and she still doesn’t have the words to properly explain it.

In an excerpt from her new book, You Got Something Stronger?, which Time published on Friday, the actress said her soul was “shattered” when she learned that her now-husband got another woman pregnant while Union was struggling to conceive.

She candidly wrote:

“The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily—while I was unable to—left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind.”

As the ex-NBA player explained in his 2020 documentary, he and Gabby started dating in 2008, but were on a break when he and “longtime friend” Aja Metoyer conceived his now-7-year-old-son Xavier.

The Bring it On alum’s excerpt began:

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman. It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived.”

While the pair were “doing much better” when he made the confession to her, she was naturally gutted by the news. She continued:

“To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people—strangers I will never meet—who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now.”

Gabby went on to explain that the news was particularly heartbreaking because she was going through IVF treatments and struggling to conceive with the athlete — who was already a dad to Zaire, now 19, and Zaya, now 14, and was legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon, now 19.

She explained:

We can’t imagine what she was going through at the time, but this powerful imagery gives us an idea.

Union went on to share that she and Dwyane were ready to pick up the pieces and “remake me into something new” by looking into surrogacy. But the Nebraska native admitted her “feelings weren’t originating from a healthy place” at the time, because she couldn’t make peace with her fertility struggles.

She mused:

“So much of what made the decision so difficult was that if I didn’t submit to a surrogacy, then I was convinced I needed to let Dwyane go. Even if he didn’t want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted.”

After a period of reflection, Union started to research surrogacy options. She and Wade married in 2014 and the pair welcomed daughter Kaavia four years later via surrogate.

In the end, everything worked out for the best. Still, we applaud Gabby for being so candid about a time when things felt like they were falling apart.

Her new book is on shelves now.

[Image via Brian To/WENN]