Gary Busey Hits Back At Sexual Assault Claims: ‘It Was All False’

In case you’re not aware, the Point Break actor has been hit with some serious accusations following his involvement at the Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Local police received complaints that Gary had allegedly groped three victims at the Doubletree Hotel, where he was in attendance for the horror movie fest from August 12-14, as we’ve previously reported.

Following the event, the 78-year old was hit with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, and one count of harassment Friday. However, Gary is now pushing back on the allegations made against him.

When spotted out and about Monday in Malibu by a TMZ photographer, he explained “nothing happened,” and he didn’t have “any regrets” because “it was all false.” When further prodded regarding the situation, he then claimed:

“I don’t care because there are no accusations.”

“I don’t care” sounds REALLY bad. These claims are being made against you, sir, shouldn’t you care at least little bit??

As for the specific allegations, the actor allegedly had put his face near a woman’s breasts while asking her where she got them and trying to unlatch her bra strap. Additionally, another victim claimed he grabbed her butt, while a third victim was revealed after a concerned father called the cops informing them the Silver Bullet actor touched his daughters rear end as well, according to TMZ.

Wow… These seem like some very specific allegations for them to not have ANY truth to them whatsoever… And the fact that Gary knows exactly which girls the photographer was referencing during their Monday interaction just makes things seem a bit strange.

Still, the Predator 2 actor shared his encounter with “the two girls took less than 10 seconds” before “they left.” A press release issued by the Cherry Hill police department and obtained by Hollywood Life conflicts with his recollection of the event, explaining:

“A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incident occurring at the annual Monster Mania convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

The police department handling the matter is asking anyone with information to get in contact.

