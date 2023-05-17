General Hospital Star Haley Pullos Arrested For DUI After Causing HORRIFIC Freeway Collision!

Things are not looking great for Haley Pullos.

The 24-year-old actress, known for her long-running role on General Hospital, was arrested late last month after causing a major car accident. And we mean major. According to a police report obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the soap opera star was traveling down a freeway in Pasadena on April 29 when she swerved, causing her vehicle to cross over the barrier into oncoming traffic! She crashed head-on with another driver — who was estimated to be traveling at about 60 miles per hour in the other direction — severely injuring them.

Holy s**t!!

Folks in the area may have heard about — or been delayed by — the horrible accident at the time. But of course no one knew who was driving…

A Pasadena Fire Department post at the time noted that when police arrived at the scene, someone was “trapped” inside their car, which was mangled from the high speed wreck, until firefighters could eventually free them. It turns out that person was Haley. See photos from the gruesome crash (below):

Wow, it’s a miracle everyone is still alive…

But get this — instead of meeting the firefighters who freed her from the wreckage with gratitude and remorse, Haley allegedly got physically aggressive with them!

According to TMZ, officers at the scene of the wreck claim to have witnessed the young actress strike the firefighter who was assessing her injuries, yelling in his face:

“This is a $400 f**king shirt!”

Seriously?? She just caused THAT amount of mayhem, nearly taking someone’s life, and all she could think about was her shirt? If you’re thinking there may have been a reason she was being belligerent… Yeah, you got it.

Haley reportedly wasn’t in her right state of mind throughout the terrifying incident… According to the outlet, when authorities searched her car, they discovered marijuana edibles and mini-bottles of tequila.

The ABC daytime TV actress was taken to Huntington Hospital for further examination, where cops say she showed signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, and watery eyes, according to the outlet’s sources — meaning she may have been operating her vehicle under the influence when she caused the carnage. The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia star was therefore arrested for suspicion of DUI… but she apparently put up a fight.

TMZ claims that while in the care of hospital staff, Haley got aggressive, leading them to have to sedate her!

WOW. She must have really been out of her mind.

Even more shocking, police say the soap star was also involved in a hit-and-run accident before her violent crash.

What’s wild, though, is Haley actually addressed all this last week while revealing she’d be taking a leave of absence from General Hospital… but left out some pretty major details. In a statement to Digest last Thursday, she shared:

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”

Yeah, what about that DUI arrest though?? From everything we’ve gathered here, it seems like she’s having a hard time taking accountability. Eesh! We’ll just have to keep our eyes open for more details.

