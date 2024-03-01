Geri Halliwell's Fresh Hell -- Husband's DISGUSTING Alleged Text Messages With Female Employee Leak!

S**t has hit the fan for Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner!

The Red Bull Racing chief had been under investigation after he was accused of sending “sexually suggestive” texts to a female employee. He was cleared of any misconduct or “coercive behavior” on Wednesday by the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH. Unfortunately, the victory was VERY short-lived because around 24 hours after the announcement, an anonymous email was blasted out to higher-ups in the racing world that leaked those alleged text messages!!

According to DailyMail.com reports, the bombshell email included 79 documents full of hundreds of messages between Christian and the employee, many of which were NSFW! The alleged WhatsApp exchanges include tons of selfies of Christian. In at least one, he was topless, and he requests to know what the employee was wearing. He also asked for pics from her of what she was wearing. She did send some pics of skirts, but her photos never seemed to please Christian. In one alleged convo between them, he teased:

Christian: not the pic i was expecting Employee: Your wife would not be happy Christian: of you leaving early? think i’m very generous Employee: Of you asking me for pictures of what I’m wearing

Per the texts, he even made a plea for the female to video chat him while she was in the shower! SUPER inappropriate!

Christian: what u upt now? Employee: About to shower Christian: perfect time to call

And then he really did try to video call her, which she missed. Oof. In another exchange she mentioned she could put her leg behind her head. And later her referenced that about a meeting, writing:

“might need to be slightly flexible … like you”

It gets worse, believe it or not. He told her “You look very attractive” in her “spanx.” She responded they were “just leggings” to which he replied:

“But it’s what’s in them that counts!”

The worst transgression came after he asked, “Can I make a confession?” Never a good start. He told her she got him so “out of control” on a private jet ride once that he had to go to the restroom — implying he was pleasuring himself. He told her he would have preferred it if she’d been with him!

If these convos are real, it’s not proof of cheating… but it’s all DEFINITELY flirting and WAY over the line. Despite the employee questioning his behavior amid his so-called happy romance with the pop star, he refused to stop crossing that line. Oof.

Those who received the email included FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, and accredited media who gathered in Bahrain, where the opening of the 2024 Formula 1 season is currently taking place. Per the AP, nearly 200 people in total were copied on the email. Clearly, the anonymous tipster disagreed with the investigation’s findings — and left no stone unturned trying to get this info out to the masses!

When questioned by Daily Mail‘s Mail Sport, Red Bull’s spokesman didn’t provide an answer about whether or not Christian denied the texts were real. Instead, Horner followed up with a statement, saying:

“I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation, conducted by an independent specialist barrister, and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

It’s currently unclear if these alleged text messages were a part of Red Bull’s internal investigation, but it is believed they probably were. And if that’s the case and the company still didn’t find any wrongdoing then that raises a ton of red flags! Just one reason the exec is now facing the wrath of many fans online!

FWIW, his accuser is “very unhappy” at Red Bull’s decision, claiming it was a “one-side” probe, a source close to her told DM. Also, aas you can imagine, this news has also sent the Spice Girls member into a tailspin. Ginger Spice was already deeply upset about the initial investigation. But after her hubby’s name was cleared, she hopped on a flight to join him in Bahrain, seemingly ready to put this all behind her. Only while she was in the air, this controversy got a TON worse!

Friends of the singer told the outlet she is “having the meltdown to end all meltdowns over the leaks,” which sources claimed she only learned about after touching down in the Middle East. It’s left her “feeling humiliated” — especially after she thought the scandal had “finally gone away.” One source noted the screenshots and this controversy “will destroy her,” adding:

“All along Christian promised there was nothing in it.”

Ugh. Absolutely heartbreaking for her!

It was believed that Geri was planning to be at Saturday’s grand prix to publicly show support for her spouse. But now after this mess, it’s unclear if she’ll continue to stand by him, confront him for all to see, or bail on the event. We’ll have to wait and see!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

