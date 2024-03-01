Taylor Swift Has Already Written MULTIPLE Songs About Travis Kelce, Says Source!

Taylor Swift is doing what she does best: writing new songs! And from the sounds of it, she’s already found a new muse in Travis Kelce!

It’s no surprise that Mz. Swift jumped on writing songs as she fell in love with her new beau. After all, she’s a master at writing songs about all kinds of different life events, especially romance! According to an insider for US Weekly on Friday, the pop star has done just that — and apparently TK has inspired more than one love ballad! The source claimed:

“Taylor has already written songs about Travis. She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

Aww!!

Related: The BIG Reason Taylor’s Family Is ‘Relieved’ She Fell For Travis!

But don’t get too excited yet, Swifties. The source claims these songs may never see the light of day because they’re “very personal” to her:

“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

Bummer! We know they would be some absolute amazing tracks! But isn’t it so romantic how she’s apparently writing about him in private?? She’s really fallen hard for this guy. And we love it so much for her!! Swoon.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Drop your opinions (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]