Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Arrested In Georgia Bar Brawl Involving TAMPONS?!

Hailey Bieber‘s sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested in Georgia last week after allegedly taking part in what sounds like a WILD brawl at a Savannah bar!

So, way back on Saturday night, cops were called to Club Elan in the southern city. There, per TMZ, the owner had called police after a patron allegedly became unruly and began attacking staff. That patron, who refused to leave the establishment even after cops showed up, was reportedly Alaia.

Per the affidavit, officers met with two different bouncers and a bartender, and all three told the same story. Alaia reportedly went into a bathroom meant for employees only. When she was told that she couldn’t be in there, and had to use the restroom available for customers instead, she allegedly became enraged. And then, the witnesses claim, she started attacking staffers!!

A female bartender told cops that she first tried to go into the employee bathroom to sort things out. Once there, Alaia allegedly told the woman that she needed a minute to change her tampon and throw up. The female staffer was down to give her some discretion, so she let it be for a while. But when Alaia didn’t come out, she went in. And when she got inside to check on the Baldwin, Alaia allegedly threw a tampon at her! WTF?!

Enter security! One bouncer ran in to remove her. He told cops that she allegedly yanked hair out of his head as he attempted to get her under control. And a second bouncer claimed that Alaia kicked him in the balls when he ran up to calm her down, too. Ouch!!!

The security guards were eventually able to get her under control, and they took her out onto the street. There, when cops asked her for her side of the story, Alaia claimed self defense. Officers didn’t buy that, and they arrested her on several charges: simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing. As you can see (above, bottom left), she earned herself a mugshot after being booked into Chatham County Jail.

A rough night all around. And this part is sort of a secondary concern, of course, but this arrest marks just another unwanted family issue for Hailey as she grapples with reported marriage troubles with Justin Bieber. Not great timing! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

