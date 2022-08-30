Ghislaine Maxwell Has Become Besties With A Famous Double Murderer In Prison: REPORT

Well, considering who her friends were on the outside, we guess we can’t be too surprised?

Ghislaine Maxwell is apparently making the most of her time in prison after her conviction back in June. The heiress was, of course, found guilty of multiple charges for her role in best friend Jeffrey Epstein‘s underage sex trafficking ring. Since then she’s been serving time in the minimum security Florida women’s prison known as FCI Tallahassee. And apparently she’s having a ball!

Yes, it seems like Christina Oxenberg was right. Christina is the cousin of Prince Andrew — who is of course also implicated in his pal Epstein’s sex crimes. She complained shortly after the conviction that Ghislaine would get 5-star treatment in the white collar prison due to her wealth and fame. What she couldn’t have foreseen was how well the sex trafficker would get along with the facility’s other inhabitants!

Related: Another Mysterious Death As Longtime Epstein Associate Found In Horrific State…

According to a report in The Mirror, Ghislaine has become fast friends with another infamous inmate: double murderer Narcy Novack! That name might ring a distant bell, though it’s been a few years.

To recap the story…

Narcy was convicted back in 2012 of orchestrating the murders of her husband, Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel heir Ben Novack, and of her mother-in-law. Her multimillionaire husband was having an affair with a porn star, which may or may not have been the driving factor — because Narcy went out of her way to kill his 87-year-old mother first. Bernice Novack‘s death was initially ruled to be an accident as it just looked like she had fallen down the stairs. But when Ben was killed just three months later it was clear the investigation needed to be reopened. See, Ben’s death was pretty clearly NOT an accident — he was bound with duct tape, bludgeoned, asphyxiated, and had his eyes gouged out.

It didn’t take long for investigators to look at Narcy — who, thanks to the death of Bernice would inherit everything after Ben’s death. The Fort Lauderdale native was found to have enlisted multiple accomplices, including her own brother, to kill him. Prosecutors revealed the affair and argued Narcy — who had signed a prenup — was in danger of losing out on all that money if her husband left her. Since her conviction, she was unable to get the $4.2 million anyway, due to the Slayer Rule.

That’s not her in the photo above, btw. The whole thing was made into a Lifetime movie called Beautiful & Twisted, starring Rob Lowe, Candice Bergen, and Paz Vega — looking deliciously sinister in that inset.

So yeah, this is Ghislaine’s new BFF. Peas in a pod, apparently.

A source told the Mirror “Ghislaine gravitated towards Narcy” right away and “they spend hours talking, laughing and joking.” As the insider points out, this could be seen as shrewd on the part of the sex trafficker as the 65-year-old commands a lot of respect after a decade on the inside:

“Because of her length of time inside and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don. All the younger girls address her as ‘Miss Novack’ out of respect.”

However, while the source acknowledges “Ghislaine will have a modicum of protection through her friendship” with Narcy, they genuinely get along thanks to the similarity in “their ages and millionaire ­backgrounds.” Not to mention a level of notoriety few ever live to see, right?

Well, great. So glad to know this person who hurt so many young women is living her best life sentence. (She actually only got 20 years. Though time will tell how much of it she actually spends inside with her new BFF.)

What do YOU think of the disgraced socialite socializing in prison??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Lifetime/YouTube.]