Gilbert Gottfried Dead At 67 After Battle With 'Long Illness'

A Hollywood legend has sadly passed away.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at just 67 years old according to his family via a statement shared on social media Tuesday. Details about his cause of death remain unclear, but his family did explain that he had been battling an “illness” for a “long” time, saying:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.”

While no other details have been provided about Gilbert’s death, it has been reported that he struggled with heart issues back in 2020. He leaves behind his wife Dara Kravitz and their children Lily, 14, and Max, 12.

Related: Journalist Eric Boehlert Dies In Horrific Bike Accident

While this is no doubt an incredibly difficult loss for the star’s family, they’ve asked for friends and fans to never stop laughing despite the devastating situation, just as the jokester would have wanted. They continued:

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Perezcious readers will remember the 67-year-old for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the ’70s. He went on to become a hit while on The Cosby Show and later in Beverly Hills Cop II (he played the business manager Sidney Bernstein). His voice was super recognizable, especially as Iago in Aladdin and, of course, as the Aflac duck in early 2000s commercials.

Related: Seinfeld & Toy Story Star Estelle Harris Passes Away At 93

The actor was remembered on social media by many in the industry. Take a look at some of the tributes in his honor:

Jason Alexander: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.” Dave Itzkoff: “Years ago, Gilbert Gottfried let me visit him at home in NYC. In person he was an unexpectedly gentle guy who loved old showbiz and movie monsters – almost too shy to sit at a table and listen to his wife tell me the story of how they first met. #rip” Marlee Matlin: “I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP”

One fan also mourned the loss by remembering another Hollywood legend: Robin Williams (below).

Check out even more messages here:

GILBERT GOTTFRIED YOU MAKE ME LAUGH EVERYTIME I SEE YOU. THE COMEDY WORLD BROKEN BECAUSE YOU CARE SO MUCH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA pic.twitter.com/841H0pTB3I — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 12, 2022

Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family. ???????? pic.twitter.com/p89vfJnVMO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ???? (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried's unique talent and iconic voice left an indelible mark on comedy. pic.twitter.com/dFU9wef9wf — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) April 12, 2022

Many others have also taken a look back at a now-tragic photo posted by the comedian three months ago. As Gilbert mourned the sudden loss of Bob Saget, he shared a photo in which he posed for a selfie with the Full House alum and Louie Anderson, who passed away in late January. He captioned the pic:

“This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

It just got even more heartbreaking…

Sending lots of love to all of Gilbert’s family and friends in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

[Image via Comedy Central/YouTube]