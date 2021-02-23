14-Year-Old Girl Charged With Brutal Murder Of Her 19-Year-Old Sister

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her big sister to death.

According to reports, Claire Miller (pictured above) has been charged with homicide after allegedly murdering 19-year-old Helen at their home while their parents slept. The teen is being charged as an adult because homicide is not considered a delinquent act in Pennsylvania, the district attorney’s office said.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police received a 911 call from a “hysterical” female who said she’d “killed her sister,” per the criminal complaint. After arriving five minutes later, officers were reportedly flagged down in the font driveway by the teen, who repeatedly said “I stabbed my sister.”

There was blood all over her pants, and in the snow in the yard. Police observed:

“Miller appeared to be attempting to wash her hands in the snow.”

Inside the home, cops found the older sister, a wheelchair user, lying in bed with a blood-stained pillow over her face. After officials pulled back the pillow, they saw a large knife sticking out of her neck, just above her chest; blood pooled around her as she lay on her back with her arms above her head.

The complaint stated that attempts to save the teen’s life “were attempted; however, were unsuccessful.” The parents were at home at the time of the attack, police said, but were asleep. While Claire’s motives remain unknown, police are doing what they can to figure out what led to the attack. Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski said:

“Looking for evidence and trying to come up with a timetable and whatever they can find to help them understand what might have happened.”

Claire was a ninth-grade student at Lancaster Country Day School. A spokesperson for Manheim Township School District confirmed to Lancaster Online that Helen, who had cerebral palsy, received educational services from a school within the district.

A statement from the district read:

“We were so saddened to learn of Helen’s tragic and unexpected passing. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Miller family. This is a devastating tragedy. While I can not give you specific information related to her, what I can tell you is that Helen was enrolled in our district as of today because she was still receiving educational services from our district.”

The teen was arraigned on a homicide charge, and is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison. Lancaster County DA’s office said in a statement the next morning:

“Anyone charged with homicide in Pennsylvania is not eligible for bail.”

Our hearts go out to the victim’s family at this difficult time.

