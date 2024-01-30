Heartbroken Gisele Bündchen Breaks Silence On Mom’s Death: ‘It Hurts’

Gisele Bündchen is opening up days after her mother’s death.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian model took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away over the weekend. She heartbreakingly wrote:

“Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us. You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace.”

It’s clear what an amazing relationship these two shared.

Related: General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

The mother of two continued:

“I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us.”

Vânia raised Gisele’s twin Patricia alongside sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel. Seems she did an amazing job! The grieving daughter concluded her post:

“I will see you in my dreams. Love you ”

The 43-year-old also shared a carousel of touching pics, which you can scroll through (below):

It was reported that Vânia passed away due to complications caused by cancer.

Our thoughts are with Gisele right now. Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram & CBS/YouTube]