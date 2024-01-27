General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

Tyler Christopher’s cause of death has been revealed.

For those who don’t recall, the actor — best known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital and Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives — passed away at the age of 50 on October 31. TMZ reported that a friend had found him in his bedroom at his apartment in San Diego, California, after trying and failing to get a hold of him for a while. The pal immediately called 911. However, it was too late.

His former co-star, Maurice Benard, broke the news of his death, saying on Instagram:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

So, so sad. Read the announcement (below):

Nearly three months after his tragic passing, we’re getting more details about what happened. According to the Medical Examiner Office’s report obtained by TMZ on Friday, Tyler died from positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication. Another contributing factor included coronary artery atherosclerosis.

What does all of this mean? In layman’s terms, the actor suffocated to death because of the way his body was positioned and being drunk played a part in how he ended up in that position. As for the coronary artery atherosclerosis? It is basically plaque build-up in his arteries. With these details in mind, the document stated that his death was ruled as an accident.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Tyler. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

