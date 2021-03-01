Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's Hilariously Distant Golden Globes Monologue HERE!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made the best of what they had last night at the (very virtual) Golden Globes!

The pair virtually hosted the awards show from both coasts — Tina in NYC, Amy in El Lay — but their opening monologue was remarkably smooth and seamless, almost as though they’d been together on stage in one spot the entire time! Well, sort of…

As you’d expect, the pair angled their opening monologue around the last twelve crazy (and stir-crazy) months of the coronavirus pandemic. And what a year it’s been…

There were some great early moments — like how they explained that the socially-distanced award show ballrooms were partially full of first responders, instead of celebs. So cool!!

Tina and Amy brought the jokes, too! Like our favorite bit they did on how to tell if what you’re watching at home via streaming is a movie or a TV show!

Ch-ch-check out that and more in the full eight-minute opening monologue (below):

