Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes Look Had Everyone Talking...

It’s been quite an eventful few months for Jason Sudeikis!

Most recently, he’s been the subject of conversation due to the love triangle of himself, ex Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles. But he’s also been gaining steady buzz for his new Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, in which he plays the titular role. That buzz came to fruition on Sunday when the SNL alum earned his first Golden Globe award for “Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.”

The 45-year-old seemed surprised to have won, repeating “That’s nuts” as he accepted the award via Zoom and dressed in a tie-dye hoodie. In a rambling speech, he said (in part):

“I want to thank everybody that works on the show. I read this book to my son, Otis, called Three Questions, by Leo Tolstoy, and he has these three questions, like, ‘When’s the best time to do things?’ ‘When’s the right thing to do?’ — ‘What is the right thing to do?’ And then, ‘Who is the most important one?’ And that last question, ‘Who is the most important one?’ is, like, whoever the person you’re with. So I kind of reject the premise of being the best actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with. So I want to give a shout-out to all the people I get to act with on this show because they’re incredible. And did they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better than I am, better than I thought I could be.”

While he may have taken home the trophy for his acting, his laid-back fashion statement stole the show. Even the ceremony’s hostess Tina Fey commented on the look, joking:

“If anybody wants to know where they can get Jason Sudeikis’s hoodie, go to nbc.com/globesfashion.”

The awards-show-casual moment soon went viral. Twitter reactions included:

“huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie dye hoodie. #GoldenGlobes” “Give Jason Sudeikis the rest of the #GoldenGlobes for rocking the tie dye hoodie” “Jason Sudeikis in a tie dye hoodie on zoom is a whole pandemic vibe. #GoldenGlobes”

As it turns out, the infamous hoodie had a sweet backstory. The father of two explained in the press room:

“The hoodie is [Forward__Space], my sister’s dance and workout space in New York. It’s a nice hoodie as much as the message. When they do something, they believe in you, encourage them, and don’t call it product placement.”

We love to see some sibling support during a big career moment!

But the outfit wasn’t the only part of Jason’s night that raised eyebrows. Some people interpreted the We’re The Millers star’s long winded speech as the result of, shall we say, illicit substances. Specifically:

“jason sudeikis didnt think he was gonna win and he ate too many weed gummies” “Jason Sudeikis’ edibles hit just at the right time” “a super high jason sudeikis saying ‘who is the person you’re with?’ just shook me to my core” “when i tell you, jason sudeikis has the ability to make anyone feel represented. from ted lasso to being high and stoned in a hoodie, he makes me feel seen, understood, heard”

In fairness to the comedian, he is currently based in the UK filming Ted Lasso’s second season, so the ceremony took place at around 2 a.m. for him. The early hour could very well explain his seemingly inebriated demeanor. That being said, here’s what his ex-wife Kay Cannon had to say about the win:

A lifetime ago, I spent several years watching the #goldenglobes w/ @jasonsudeikis while he was high & wearing a hoodie. ????. Congrats on your win, ya wanker! And congrats to the cast & crew of @TedLasso. Such a great, funny & heartfelt show. #believe — Kay Cannon (@KayKayCannon) March 1, 2021

We guess some things never change!

Ch-ch-check out some more Sudeikis Twitter reactions (below):

God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5 — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021

jason sudeikis's speech has been the most honest moment of "an awards show in the midst of a pandemic" — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 1, 2021

there are two types of people during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/s1nwPXYEI2 — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis, king of breakup fashion pic.twitter.com/njA3XUQDT9 — Jessie Cannizzaro (@JessCannizzaro) March 1, 2021

jason sudeikis, jeff daniels, and bill marry: the holy trinity of not caring to dress up for the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zKBAwYamy5 — rachel (@mchalemackenzie) March 1, 2021

JASON SUDEIKIS IN A SWEATSHIRT ACCEPTING A GOLDEN GLOBE WIN I AM HERE FOR IT! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/H5SIHchzTI — Simona (@simona_ka) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis looks like he only just now realized everybody else was gonna dress up for this pic.twitter.com/UBb2n97Ako — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 1, 2021

Golden Globes fashion recap. Dan Levy: I shall wear the newest coolest Valentino looks, get a background, wear amazing shoes, and look fantastic.

Jason Sudeikis: This hoodie smells clean, I guess. — Lori Summers (@madlori) March 1, 2021

