Mysterious Goodbye Horses Singer Q Lazzarus Dead At 59

Sad news for the music world. Q Lazzarus is dead at the age of just 59.

We may know precious little about the mysterious singer, but she gave the world a moody masterpiece in Goodbye Horses — and for that we’ll forever be in her debt.

Q, whose real name was Diane Luckey, was born in Neptune, New Jersey and lived in New York City in the ’80s, where she fronted the band Q Lazzarus And The Resurrection. However, it was her day job driving a taxi that led her to success. The story goes she was playing her own demo — she hadn’t been signed to a record deal — in her cab, and one customer in particularly was taken with the music. That passenger was director Jonathan Demme. The music aficionado fell in love with her sound. He put one of her songs in Something Wild and then another in Married To The Mob and then again in his Best Picture winner Silence of the Lambs. That song was Goodbye Horses, which plays over the moment in which we see serial killer Buffalo Bill dancing by himself, eventually nude. The scene — and the song — became instantly unforgettable.

After performing a song in Demme’s next film, Philadelphia, Q disappeared from public view. In 2019 she told Dazed Digital that she was still alive and well and working as a bus driver. But that’s basically all we’ve heard in almost three decades!

Why she kept herself out of the spotlight we have no idea. You’d think the impact of the song would have made her a cult sensation at the very least. There are definitely acts who tour on one hit wonders.

Diane actually passed back on July 19. An obituary revealed she is survived by her husband Robert Lange, as well as a son and a daughter in Staten Island. Also a nice surprise — she was working on something after all:

“At the time of her death, Diane was finishing work on a feature documentary about her life and music with filmmaker and friend, Eva Aridjis. The film will be released in 2023, along with an album of songs spanning her entire musical career.”

So sad she won’t be here to accept her flowers when that drops. #RIP to real artist.

You can read the whole obit HERE for more info and listen once again to the dark, beautiful Goodbye Horses (below):

