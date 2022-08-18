JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Split AGAIN -- Just Weeks After Confirming Romance Was Back On!!

After briefly getting back together, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits again!

In a TikTok Live on Tuesday, Kylie got candid about the status of her relationship — confirming what many fans have speculated for a while now: she and the Dance Moms alum are over and have been for almost TWO months! Yeesh, that means their second chance at love hardly lasted long at all!! Speaking directly to the camera during her live, the star’s ex decided to answer a fan’s question about her love life, saying:

“Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am. I [have] been single for almost two months.”

Bummer!! That was so fast!

The former couple first dated for a year before splitting in October 2021. While the dancer briefly moved on with controversial TikToker Katie Mills in March, the Boomerang singer revealed she was “exclusive” with someone but didn’t share their name (though fans instantly suspected she’d rekindled her relationship with Ky). The next month, she told ET:

“I am in a relationship and I’m very happy and very lucky to be loved. It’s been very nice.”

Opening up about what made this particular relationship so great, she added:

“I think something that’s been great, is it’s been so honest, and I think that’s a mistake that I’ve made in the past, is maybe trying to be something that I maybe wasn’t. But this is just so pure and so honest, and it’s so real and it just feels like I/we got it right.”

By May, the duo was ready to share their love story with the world! Posing for a series of sweet PDA-filled photos during a trip to Disneyland, JoJo expressed:

“If you love something let it go, if it comes back….”

Aw! She was so hopeful for the future — little did she know just weeks later she would have to let Kylie go again! Rough!!

While it remains unclear exactly what tore the couple apart, Prew insisted it wasn’t “messy,” adding:

“It’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross. Because it’s not. And I just wanted to clear the air.”

It seems they have stayed quiet about their split in order to avoid unwanted “drama” — which can be very anxiety-inducing for the teen who has been thrust under the spotlight ever since meeting the So You Think You Can Dance judge on a cruise ship! She shared:

“We’re both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they’re like me.”

Ch-ch-check out Kylie breaking the news for yourself (below)!

So far, JoJo has yet to comment on the status of their relationship, though she hasn’t posted about her on-again, off-again girlfriend since late June, which is a strong indicator that something was up!

Her last IG video with Kylie (above) was a clip from behind the scenes of her Facebook reality series, JoJo Goes. In the first episode, she made a thing of showing off her significant other to her friends at Pride, and in the second episode, they played volleyball together. Perhaps mixing business and pleasure is what tore them apart?!

It’s hard to say why things ended, but at least they don’t seem very heartbroken! Or maybe JoJo’s just been too distracted by her Candace Cameron Bure feud to share her thoughts on the breakup yet! LOLz! Reactions?! Sad to see this pair end again? Or did you expect this outcome? Let us know (below)!

