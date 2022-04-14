Grease Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested For Burglary After Allegedly Trespassing At Nursing Home

Grease actor Eddie Deezen is in legal trouble after allegedly trespassing at a Maryland nursing home.

The 65-year-old actor, who played the memorably nerdy character Eugene Felsnic in the original Grease movies, was taken into police custody earlier this month after an apparent incident at a private nursing facility in the city of Cumberland.

According to TMZ, the actor “pushed his way inside” the facility on Friday of last week and then “refused to leave” after an attendant requested he do so. Police allege the film star “almost forced” his way into one of the facility’s private rooms, too, before he was stopped by staff. Cops were called, and when they showed up, Deezen apparently refused to leave the property of his own volition. So, they arrested him, as you can see from his mugshot (above). He has been charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace.

Interestingly, police allege Eddie was at the facility earlier that day, too, but left of his own accord. The woman who first reported the intrusion apparently told cops Deezen has been there “several times before,” but departs on his own, sometimes leaving behind “items with accompanying notes.” Obviously, something different went down this time, and Deezen was arrested and booked for it.

TMZ further notes that after the actor’s arrest, a nearby neighbor came forward on social media with an allegation that Deezen supposedly had been on their property “trying to open the front door” earlier that night, as well. Last year, Deezen was arrested at a restaurant in the area allegedly after refusing to leave upon request. In that incident, cops claim he threw plates at them when they showed up.

Eddie is reportedly still in police custody. We hope he gets the help and support he needs.

[Image via Allegany County Sheriff’s Office/YouTube]