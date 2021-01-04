Greta Thunberg Celebrates 18th Birthday & Sticks It To Climate Change Deniers In Sarcastic Tweet!

Happy birthday to climate change activist Greta Thunberg!

The 18-year-old was feeling good on her special day Sunday, sharing a very snarky message to followers on Twitter, saying:

“Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday! Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!!”

Related: Greta ‘Likely’ Had Coronavirus — Her Stern Warning To Young People!

LOLz! If you don’t get it, she’s calling out all the climate change deniers (including Trump!) that have often flooded her socials and accused her parents of controlling her since she began speaking out in support of the earth years ago.

The young change maker has had a busy few months after being awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity in July, in which she used her $1.15 million winnings to donate to a handful of global organizations also working towards a more sustainable future. AH-mazing!!

Those donations came after she’d just given $100,000 to UNICEF, who the activist partnered with in April to help kids affected by the coronavirus. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Swedish teen revealed her perfect bday gift, divulging:

“[It’s a] promise from everyone that they will do everything they can [for the planet].”

Related: Greta Trolls The S**t Out Of Dotard Donald Trump — LOOK!

But not everyone has millions of extra cash laying around, right?? Not a problem! Thunberg herself is doing way more than just partnering with non-profits — she’s not over consuming on products she doesn’t absolutely need, explaining:

“The worst-case scenario I guess I’ll buy second-hand, but I don’t need new clothes. I know people who have clothes, so I would ask them if I could borrow them or if they have something they don’t need any more. I don’t need to fly to Thailand to be happy. I don’t need to buy clothes I don’t need, so I don’t see it as a sacrifice.”

So impressive! And we totally support. We might not be able to stop buying clothes all together, but perhaps we could cut back. Anything for Mother Nature!

[Image via Greta Thunberg/Twitter]