Greta Thunberg Absolutely OWNED This Macho Jerk Bragging To Her About His 'Emissions' On Twitter!

Many have tried, all have fallen. Do not come for Greta Thunberg! You’d think they’d learn, but… well, these aren’t exactly the wisest sages in the brush.

Speaking of which, who’s the latest contender trying to take a shot at the title on social media? A guy named Andrew Tate. If you don’t know the name, first off — congrats. Second, you can probably thank the folks who used to run Twitter for kicking his sorry butt off way back in 2017. Why? Well, there’s so many things to choose from among the manfluencer’s blatantly sexist rants — Tate says he’s “absolutely a misogynist” who proudly espouses the belief women should be property. But the violation of terms was probably for telling his aspiring alpha male followers that it’s a woman’s fault if she gets sexually assaulted.

OK, so why are we hearing from this toolbox again? Two words. Elon Musk. Yep, he’s one of the many toxic presences that was brought back onto the platform back in November, ostensibly in the name of free speech (but probably because Elon is also a sexist and aspiring alpha male). For what it’s worth, he’s still banned on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. TikTok kicked him off because of their policy against content that “attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group.”

But since he’s allowed to spew his garbage on Twitter again, we have to deal with braggadocious posts about how he’s better than you, he has more money and cars, and it’s all because you’re a pathetic beta male. For instance:

You get the life you deserve. Most of you are cowards and so that is what you get. If you want more? DO MORE AND BECOME MORE.

And if that didn’t make your ovaries instinctively close, put up a For Sale sign, and fake their own death, well, his big life goal on Tuesday morning was… bullying a teenage girl.

Yes, probably because he knows his macho rap wouldn’t impress a woman his age, he turned his sights to the 19-year-old climate activist, tagging her in a truly disgusting post in which he boasted about his cars and their emissions. Man, these guys are so obsessed with her. He wrote:

“Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Yes, for real.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.

We’re not sure whether he was hitting on her or not. We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he’s bragging very literally about just the cars. Frankly, we haven’t seen evidence he’s clever enough even to recognize his own “enormous emissions” double entendre.

You know who knows exactly how to use her wit? Greta. She responded with the EPIC clapback:

“yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

Ha! OMG, it does not get better than that! What is there even to say other than get that guy to the Grossman Burn Center to see to that thing!

