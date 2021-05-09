Elon Musk Pulls Mixed Reactions On Twitter After Controversial SNL Debut -- Watch All Of The Moments HERE!

Elon Musk took over the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his Saturday Night Live debut — and it certainly was an interesting episode.

Forgoing the typical cold open, the comedy series kicked things off with a touching Mother’s Day tribute song sung by musical guest Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer belted out a cover of Dolly Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning as cast members and writers reunited with their mommas on-air. Ch-ch-check out the sweet moment (below):

So beautiful!! But as a quick side note, this was the only part Aidy Bryant appeared in following her hot take on Musk joining the show. Anywho…

Then came the controversial tech mogul’s monologue where he announced he was the “first person” with Asperger’s to host the NBC late night series, saying:

“It’s an honor to be hosting SNL — and I mean that. Sometimes when I speak, I have to say ‘I mean that’ at the end because I don’t have a lot of intonation or variation when I speak. Which I’m told makes for great comedy. I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL.”

While we appreciate the brave admission, Musk is NOT the first person to host with the developmental disorder as former cast mate Dan Aykroyd also had Asperger’s and lead the show in 2003. Social media users also had no problem pointing out that fact:

Dan Aykroyd was the actual first person with Asperger's on SNL, but Elon Musk bought the patent — Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk isn’t the first Saturday Night Live host with Asperger’s. Former cast member Dan Aykroyd hosted in 2003 and is a comedy legend. pic.twitter.com/Ks0va4AK6U — Eric Alper ???? (@ThatEricAlper) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk: “I’m the first person with Asperger’s to ever host Saturday Night Live” 2nd. Dan Aykroyd has Aspergers and hosted in 2003 ????. Still awesome to see the autism community represented. #autism @nbcsnl @elonmusk — Kerry's Autism Journey (@Kerrymagro) May 9, 2021

Of course, Musk could not help but drop a ton of free promo for the satirical cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, throughout the episode. For the “Weekend Update”, he came on as a financial expert named Lloyd Ostertag or “the Dogefather” to explain why Dogecoin has become so popular to Michael Che. Take a look at the cringe-worthy experience (below):

Following the skit, fans had some mixed reactions about the cryptocurrency lesson (and in general), especially since the value of Dogecoin took a steep nosedive following the Tesla CEO’s endorsement. Here are just some of the reactions:

Elon Musk hosting SNL while Dogecoin is crashing:#dogetothemoon

pic.twitter.com/M3ds1YJNiz — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk? More like Elon Bust. Shoulda sold at .70 — Z (@zachstreetboiz) May 9, 2021

Best SNL ever! My favorite was Cowboy Leeron talking about electric horses and digging tunnels. Great job @elonmusk! pic.twitter.com/mINnvKI7d1 — Gary Black (@garyblack00) May 9, 2021

Thank you @elonmusk for being the coolest human on this planet. — Sadia ???? Doge (@sadiaslayy) May 9, 2021

BROOOO THAT GEN-Z HOSPITAL SKIT WAS CRINGY AFFFFF — Chaotic_Neutral (@urmemel0rd) May 9, 2021

dogecoin tanking after elon musk is embarrassing on a terminally unfunny episode of saturday night live. nature is healing. — crash test cadaver (@corpsedyke) May 9, 2021

Seeing Elon Musk say "cringe" and "sus" might have just removed 50% of my remaining lifespan https://t.co/XtaijdYC8n — SammiFX (@SammiFX) May 9, 2021

we must experience the dark (elon musk on snl) before we can thrive in the light (anya taylor-joy on snl) — lizzy !!! (@punchdrunklizzy) May 9, 2021

While some thought last night’s event was lackluster, many did appreciate the hilarious bit that saw some Nintendo video game characters in court over the murder of Mario. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

As we mentioned before, Miley acted as the musical guest on SNL, where she delivered a stellar performance of Without You alongside Kid LAROI and Plastic Hearts.

Now, here are the rest of the sketches you may have missed from last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live (below):

What were your reactions to Elon’s hosting debut? What were your favorite or least favorite sketches of the night? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

