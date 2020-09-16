The Next Quarantine Breakup?! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Feeling ‘Suffocated & Stressed’!

Will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Maybe not, according to an Us Weekly source who claims that the typically smitten power couple, who had plans to tie the knot this fall, have been working through a rough patch after spending much of the coronavirus pandemic at his Oklahoma ranch.

The insider shared:

“They feel suffocated and stressed. They’re both stretched to the limit.”

Oh no!

Apparently, the root of the conflict between the couple of nearly five years is all the stress that came with their move. In May, they purchased a $13.2 million mansion in the Encino neighborhood of El Lay, and those close to the pair say the transition has taken its toll on them.

The source added:

“Friends say this move has turned into a nightmare. This is the toughest period they’ve had so far without a doubt.”

But it’s not over until they both sing about it on their hypothetical breakup albums, of course — and the source said the 50-year-old and 44-year-old singers are great at coming to a resolution with each other.

The insider explained:

“They know how to compromise… [they know how to] work through any tension and look at the bigger picture.”

Good to hear!

We’d hate to see another couple break up because of COVID-related stresses — especially this couple! As of this summer, all seemed to be good between Gwen and Blake, who officially stepped into dad mode to help raise the No Doubt frontwoman’s sons she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale.

Back in July, The Voice judge chatted with Today show co-anchors Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb and opened up about how it’s been “scary” to help raise 14-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo with his pop-rocker girlfriend. When Kotb asked about a father’s day shout-out Gwen gave Blake on her Instagram back in June, the country crooner replied:

“That’s a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me as Carson can tell you, Hoda.”

Hopefully their buddy Blake won’t be going anywhere anytime soon!

Do U think Gwen and Blake are headed for a break up, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

