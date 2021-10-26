KJ Apa Drinks Clara Berry’s Breast Milk & Sparks Marriage Rumors!

This definitely isn’t how we imagined finding out KJ Apa was married!

As you may have heard, the Riverdale star and his GF Clara Berry welcomed their first child together, son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, in September. The model announced that the baby was “perfect perfection,” while her man shared in a pregnancy shoot that he had “found the answers to all [his] questions.”

But if you follow the CW actor, you know he likes to keep it goofy. While he hasn’t posted any baby photos on Instagram, he DID upload a clip of himself adding a splash of breast milk to his morning coffee! He captioned the eyebrow-raising clip:

“My wife is a milk machine and I love it.”

OMG! LOLz!

Many commenters reacted to his beverage choices (including co-star and fellow parent Vanessa Morgan, who wrote: “Ahaha yessss i told you!”). But others were distracted by the fact that he referred to Clara as his WIFE! We had no idea the young couple were engaged, let alone already tied the knot!

But is this a “mother of my child” kind of “wifey” comment OR did they actually exchange vows and rings? We still don’t know, and the lovebirds haven’t confirmed the news one way or the other. For her part, the new momma hilariously commented on the breast milk vid:

“Happy to feed my family.”

Wow. No idea if these two crazy kids actually made it official, but they’re clearly perfect for each other! Enjoy new parenthood, guys!

[Image via KJ Apa/Clara Berry/Instagram]