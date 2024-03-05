Dakota Johnson Gives Rare Comment On What It's Like Being Stepmom To Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids!

Dakota Johnson loves boyfriend Chris Martin. But how does she feel being a stepmom to his and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow‘s teenagers??

In a new interview with Bustle out on Tuesday, the Madame Web star opened up about what it’s been like to step into the lives of 17-year-old Moses and 19-year-old Apple. Of course, that came about after partnering up with their father in 2017 following his split from the Iron Man actress back in 2014. Dakota was just 28 when suddenly she was a stepmom to teens.

But it’s going great! Insisting she loves her new role, she shared:

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

Awww!! Just what you want to hear from any step parent!

The interviewer then recalled a November Instagram Q&A the Goop founder hosted in which tons of people asked about her relationship with Dakota, prompting her to post a photo of them holding hands. While the Fifty Shades of Grey star hadn’t seen the post, she laughed, “That’s great. I’m glad there was that positive reaction.”

The IG snapshot (above) came after Gwyneth insisted she and her ex’s new partner are “very good friends” in a different IG Q&A. And while Dakota didn’t have much to say about their relationship, it’s clear how strongly she prioritizes blended families since she shared:

“I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”

We bet this attitude has helped her navigate this new blended family so amicably with Chris and Gwyneth! We love that they all have so much love for each other. That can be so rare after divorces these days!

Reactions?? Let us know (below)!

