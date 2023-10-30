Gwyneth Paltrow Mourns Matthew Perry's Death While Revealing They Once Had A 'Magical Summer' Fling

Gwyneth Paltrow has added her name to the list of celebrities mourning Matthew Perry after his sudden death over the weekend — and it turns out they had a much deeper connection than we ever realized!

While sharing a throwback photo of the Friends star on Instagram one day after his death, the Goop founder recalled their “magical summer” fling right before he made it big on the beloved sitcom. She shared on Sunday:

“I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer.”

Wow. Sounds so romantic!

As mentioned, the time they shared together was right before he became best known for playing Chandler Bing on the mega-successful comedy, which ran from 1994 to 2004, she noted:

“He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was.”

Little did he know what was comin’ for him!

As for what happened between Matthew and Gwyneth? She revealed:

“We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

A beautiful tribute…

As Perezcious readers know, the whole world is mourning the untimely loss of the 54-year-old this week. Per TMZ reports, he died in an apparent drowning on Saturday after he was found by his assistant unconscious in his jacuzzi. It is believed he may have suffered a cardiac arrest, but an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause. While he spent much of his life battling substance abuse issues, no illegal drugs were found at the scene. That said, there were some prescription meds in his home. According to his pickleball coach, he had been as focused as ever on his sobriety and helping others recover from their own addictions as well.

Such a heartbreaking situation all around. Sending lots of love to all those like Gwyn missing their dear friend today. R.I.P.

