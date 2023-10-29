Matthew Perry’s ‘Heartbroken’ Family Speaks Out After His Sudden Passing

Matthew Perry’s family is speaking out after his tragic and sudden passing.

On Sunday, the Friends star’s “heartbroken” loved ones broke their silence on his unexpected death, sharing in a statement to People:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

We can’t even begin to imagine what they’re all going through right now… What an immense loss.

They spoke directly to fans, adding:

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

So, so sad. Matthew was truly beloved around the world.

Early on Sunday morning, we reported that the Fools Rush In actor’s parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, as well as his stepfather, Dateline’s Keith Morrison, all went to the Los Angeles home where he apparently drowned in his jacuzzi after going into cardiac arrest. No illegal drugs were found at the scene, and foul play is not suspected.

Our hearts continue to be with all of Matthew’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace.

