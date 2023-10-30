No Illegal Drugs Found At Matthew Perry's Home At The Time Of His Death: Report

The paramedics who were first called to Matthew Perry‘s house in response to his sudden death on Saturday did not find any illegal drugs there.

That’s according to a new report published on Monday by TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources on the matter. Of course, Perry tragically died on Saturday afternoon, having been found unresponsive in his jacuzzi. His death reportedly came not long after he played several hours of pickleball at a court near his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Per that news outlet’s reporting, paramedics and other first responders found several prescription medications at Perry’s home at the time of his passing. Those included anti-anxiety drugs, anti-depressants, and a COPD medication. COPD, of course, stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The drugs that are prescribed to treat it usually battle emphysema or chronic bronchitis. Perry was a smoker during his life, so having a drug like that around wouldn’t be that big of a surprise.

As we previously reported over the weekend, after his Saturday pickleball game, Perry went home. He asked his assistant to pick up a new iPhone for him, as well as a pair of prescription glasses. The assistant did that, per the outlet, then returned to the home to find Perry unresponsive in the jacuzzi.

Now, the LA County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full toxicology exam to figure out exactly what happened. Of course, results could be a long time in coming. In the meantime, everybody who loved Perry is left reeling at the tragic news.

We continue to send out condolences in this tragic situation.

[Image via Bill Maher/YouTube]