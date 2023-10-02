Gwyneth Paltrow Reviews Ex Brad Pitt's New Skincare Line!

She approves!

Gwyneth Paltrow just reviewed her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt’s expensive AF skincare line! During an interview with the New York Times celebrating the 15th anniversary of her own lifestyle brand Goop, the actress was asked what she thought of her ex’s luxury line, Le Domaine. And she was actually SUPER happy to reveal on Saturday:

“It’s good. Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”

High praise!

The Fight Club star released his products — which range from a $275 facial serum to a $77 cleanser — in 2022. They all use the antioxidant power of grapes, inspired by his wine vineyard, Château Miraval.

Since the exes, who were together from 1994 to 1997, have remained close over the years, Brad sent her some of his products to test out.

Funny enough, the Babylon alum actually told British Vogue last September that the products were partly inspired by Gwyn! He explained:

“I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.”

It’s a good thing she liked them then! Reactions? Have U tested it out?! Let us know (below)!

