Gwyneth Paltrow Prepared To Sell Goop & 'Disappear From Public Life'!

Gwyneth Paltrow fans, take a good look at your girl, cause she’s not going to be in the public eye much longer!

The actress-turned-businesswoman revealed in a new convo with Bustle that she plans to sell her lifestyle company Goop someday soon and disappear from Hollywood forever! What?!

When asked about her plans for the future, the Iron Man alum explained on Wednesday:

“We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years.”

How many exactly??

The 51-year-old went on to say she’d be “happy” to make “a dramatic exit,” as the reporter put it, on her 55th birthday, saying:

“I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again.”

OMG!

That’s just four years away. Too soon! But we know she’ll really do it if she wants since she’s walked away from her acting career already. Addressing why she doesn’t get much satisfaction from life in the spotlight, she said “creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing” is what motivates her most — NOT money! The A-lister, who is married to Brad Falchuk, urged:

“I could never get attracted to the really rich guy. And I don’t make choices to build value in the wrong way. I’ve always done independent films. I don’t know. Money has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver.”

It’s easy to say that when you’re worth $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Just sayin’!

That said, the Shakespeare in Love alum does seem to have a deep understanding of the value of a dollar. On why she thinks it’s so important that she doesn’t use any of her own products for free, she added:

“I buy everything from Goop. There’s this concept in Kabbalah called Bread of Shame. It’s this idea that if you get things without earning them they eventually lose their value, and it can be very corruptive.”

Wow! She also doesn’t want any of her entrepreneur friends giving away things for free either, elaborating:

“When my friends are starting businesses, I’m like, ‘Don’t give your stuff away. You are creating value, imbuing value at every touchpoint all the time.’ […] So I’ve never asked if I could get it for free. I don’t know. I could, but I like paying for it. I think it’s good. I should pay for it.”

Once again, you know you’ve made it when you think you’re too good for free stuff. LOLz!

We can’t believe she’d really sell Goop so soon though! We’d hate to see her disappear! What about U? Share your reactions (below)!

[Image via Goop/YouTube]