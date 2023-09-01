Gwyneth Paltrow Admits It Was 'Really Hard' Being A Stepmom At First

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about one of the hardest types of motherhood… STEPmotherhood.

The Goop founder recently sat down for an Instagram Q&A, where one curious fan asked how she’s handled expanding her family to include husband Brad Falchuk’s two children. She and the producer got married in 2019, when the Isabella was 15 and Brody 13. Tricky ages for any mom. And Gwyneth didn’t hold back!

Per People, the Iron Man actress admitted it was “really hard at first.” She explained:

“You know, there’s no book on this; nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light. So it’s kind of like trying to avoid land mines.”

Thanks a lot, Cinderella! LOLz!

The Oscar winner added that the initial plunge into a new family with existing “dynamics” was tricky, but the answer was giving all her love:

“You’re going into a family with dynamics. And there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean? But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got. And now it’s pretty great.”

Aww! We love happy endings! We’re sure all that love makes Brad super happy as well.

Gwyneth also shares her own children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin. Hey, at least the blended bunch must have a lot in common at the very least since the girls are the same age and so are the boys!

