Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Miss Acting At All -- But She WOULD Return For One Reason!

Don’t expect to see Gwyneth Paltrow on your screens anytime soon!

It’s been roughly three years since the 49-year-old wellness guru did anything in the acting business. Gwyneth’s last appearance in a project was for the Netflix series The Politician, created by her husband Brad Falchuck, and of course the movie Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Since then, the Marvel star has moved on to give her full attention to her lifestyle brand Goop, which she started in 2008.

In a clip from an upcoming appearance on NBC News’ Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Gwyneth revealed she has zero regrets about stepping away from her acting career, explaining:

“I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point. The team is always trying to get me to do a movie. But I really love what I do, and I love how immediate it is, and how, you know, we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much. Like, that’s so powerful.”

In fact, the momma of two added that she does not “daydream about the movie business at all.” Wow! Despite Gwyneth being content about staying out of the entertainment industry right now, that doesn’t mean fans won’t get to see her return one day! It just might not be on the big screen…

She shared in the interview that she’d only ever return if she got to perform on the stage — on either Broadway or the West End — in order to fulfill an oath she made to her mom, fellow actress Blythe Danner:

“I did promise my mother, at some point before I die, I told her that I would go and, you know, do a play. So I’m going to deliver on that promise at some point.”

Until then, prepare yourself for a lot more inneresting products coming out of Goop! You can ch-ch-check the preview from the interview (below):

You know, this really doesn’t shock us! She also revealed she actually started losing interest in Hollywood after she won her Oscar for her role in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love. However, she noted to host Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM‘s Quarantined with Bruce that it “wasn’t conscious at the time”:

“I think that when you hit the bulls-eye when you’re 26 years old and you’re a metrics-driven person, who frankly doesn’t love acting that much as it turns out, I was kind of like, ‘OK.’ It wasn’t like I felt like this isn’t worth doing. I sort of felt like, ‘Well now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I driving towards?’”

Being in the spotlight for so long also factored into her decision to leaving the industry:

“I think part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny. Being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, being criticized for everything you do, say and wear.”

For sure! It can be tough!

