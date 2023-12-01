Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Pic HOLDING HANDS With Ex Chris Martin’s Girlfriend Dakota Johnson! LOOK!

For those who still don’t believe Gwyneth Paltrow is really good friends with her ex-husband Chris Martin’s longtime girlfriend, she’s got proof!

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to answer a few fan questions. And of course, someone took it upon themselves to bring up Dakota Johnson! One person wrote to Gwyneth asking for a “photo with Dakota” – and she happily obliged to the request!

She posted an adorable snapshot with the 34-year-old actress — and they’re actually holding hands and smiling while going for a winter walk. The two appeared to be bundled up in the picture, with the Goop founder sporting a beanie hat and hooded coat. Meanwhile, Dakota has on a baseball hat and blue jacket. Very cozy vibes! And NOT like they got dolled up to fake a pic for PR! Take a look (below):

It looks like it’s all love between Gwyneth and Dakota! But no one really should be surprised. The Shakespeare in Love star even told her followers last month they were “very good friends” and she loves Dakota “so much,” adding:

“She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

Aww!!!

