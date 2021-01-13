Gwyneth Paltrow Is Quitting Acting -- With This NSFW Exception!

Looks like we can officially say goodbye to Gwyneth Paltrow the movie star.

You may not have noticed, what with her appearances in every other Marvel Studios movie and Ryan Murphy production, but the Oscar winner’s acting has actually taken a backseat to her duties running Goop and raising two teenagers.

In fact, as she tells Naomi Campbell in the latest episode of her This Is No Filter YouTube interview series, this has been a real conscious uncoupling from the profession where she found such success for so long. She apparently quit ages ago! And there’s only one thing that’ll get her back in front of the camera:

“I said, ‘I have to be f**king the writer.’ But that’s sort of it. If my husband writes something and he wants me to do it, I’ll do it.”

Ha! No wonder we hadn’t noticed her retirement! Not only did she have all those Avengers contractual obligations — that she didn’t even realize she was doing half the time, apparently — she’s also been gracing our screens in Netflix‘s The Politician. However, that particular credit we owe to her hilariously NSFW caveat. Gwyn’s hubby Brad Falchuk co-created the series with Murphy and Ian Brennan — and even directed a handful of episodes!

And considering Brad’s career in Hollywood is still flourishing — and the marriage is still going well, LOLz! — we guess we can expect to see Gwyneth act at least a bit more.

It’s a shame, however, that Falchuk’s oeuvre is all about the small screen. Does that mean Avengers: Endgame will be the last time we ever see Gwyneth in a major motion picture again?

Well… maybe.

The Shakespeare In Love star told Naomi the decision wasn’t exactly carved into stone:

“I can never say never.”

OK, so why is she quitting in the first place? Well, it turns out after a couple decades of really outstanding, critically acclaimed work and the adoration of audiences internationally… she’s just not that into being a movie star!

“This is something I realized later in life. I actually haven’t been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I’ve done it for so long. There’s a part of me that really feels shy and doesn’t feel like I’m naturally an extrovert. If I have to be me, then I can be that too.”

“I started doing it so young. I went for a long time before I asked myself, like, ‘Do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?’ It took me a while to allow myself to ask that question.” Wow. She continued: And when she did? “It was, ‘No!'” Awww! Innerestingly, she said the next acting she does could be somewhere other than TV or movies — she wants to tread the boards in the theater once again! “I really loved doing theater. There’s something about theatre that’s just exhilarating.” Obviously that isn’t something she can take on any time soon. OMG we would love nothing more than to go see any play right now starring Gwyneth. Even Cats! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the full No Filter convo with Naomi (below)!

