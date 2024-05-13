Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shocks Fans With Mother's Day Post After Mom's Murder -- And Doesn't 'Give An F' What You Think!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard remembered her mother on Mother’s Day — and she doesn’t care what anyone has to say about it!

Taking to TikTok in a nearly 9-minute video on Sunday, the 32-year-old opened up about her complicated relationship with her mother — who suffered from Munchausen by proxy. Dee Dee Blanchard turned her daughter into a victim of abuse — until of course Gypsy eventually had enough and plotted her murder.

Seeing as this was her first Mother’s Day no longer stuck behind bars, Gypsy had a LOT to say, and she didn’t care if it ruffled any feathers. She explained:

“Today is Mother’s Day, and I wanted to make a video basically celebrating the really strong and wonderful women that I have in my life that have been mother figures to me over the last eight and a half years.”

But before she could do that, she had to address the elephant in the room… The Lifetime reality TV star continued:

“I first one to start off by saying I did turn off the comments to this video because I don’t want to hear any negative bulls**t. If you want to talk s**t about me, by all means, I don’t give an F. Go do it on your own platform, but I’m not going to see it in my comments.”

That’s probably best for her mental health! Now, getting into her reflection about her mother, she carried on:

“It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother’s Day and what I choose to feel on Mother’s Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her. I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person … Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment — whatever. That’s mine to feel. No one can take away my own feelings about my own mother, and I feel like no one should be able to have an opinion about my mother except for her family and me because we were the people closest to her.”

The My Time to Stand author continued:

“I choose to remember her for the good that was in her heart that I truly believe was there. I have been working for years on forgiveness, and I hope that she is in heaven, and I hope that to some degree I make her proud of at least some of the achievements that I’ve made in my life in growing up and standing on my own two feet, learning through experiences, because in heaven, they say that all mental afflictions, all physical afflictions are gone, right? God makes you perfect in heaven, so if you take away the mental afflictions that my mother had, then I think what’s left is a good person.”

While noting she has “many” “regrets”, Gypsy shared that she would “say a prayer for her” deceased mother and remember “the good that was inside of her.”

She then went on to highlight the more positive female figures in her life, such as her stepmother Kristy Blanchard, who she called an “incredible, kickass woman,” and a family friend named Aunt Vickie. Then there’s her current boyfriend Ken Urker‘s mother, Raina Williams, whom she met during a prison visit in 2019. She shared:

“She’s been such an accepting person of me, like, I never thought I’d be accepted and loved for who I am. Take Ken out of the equation, she still loves me for me.”

She added that these women are showing her what it means to be a good mother, tearfully concluding:

“I have a really good group of women in my life to guide me and show me the way. I’m coming into my own as a woman, that takes time, that takes patience. […] Thank you for loving me through a time that I felt unlovable and accepting me no matter what, cause that means everything to me.”

Nice to know she has a lot of support. But, um, we have a feeling her comments about Dee Dee are going to catch a lot of heat! Good thing for her she won’t be seeing it? Ch-ch-check it out in full (below):

@gypsyblanchard.tiktok Happy Mothers Day to the wonderful women in my life???? @Kristy M Blanchard @Raina Williams

What do YOU think of her Mother’s Day tribute?? Sound OFF (below)!

