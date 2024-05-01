Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Marriage Troubles With Ex Ryan Anderson Take Center Stage In Life After Lock Up Trailer! WATCH!

The first look at Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is finally here!

Lifetime dropped the first trailer for the upcoming docuseries on Wednesday — and it looks like fans will get a peek into Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s life after being released from prison last year. We’re talking about everything from the horrible death threats she received to her big reunion with her family and her plastic surgery experience. Everything!

Even her marital troubles with her estranged husband Ryan Anderson are in the eight-part series. Regarding that, Gypsy said this at one point in the teaser while a clip of him crying plays:

“I just don’t know if I’m going to be happy in this marriage, eventually I’m going to want a divorce.”

Whoa. Of course, we know she already pulled the plug on her marriage. Now we’re apparently really getting to see the demise of their relationship! Watch the trailer (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plant to watch Life After Lock Up? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Lifetime/YouTube]