Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Officially Out Of Prison! See Pics HERE!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman!

On Thursday, the 32-year-old was officially released from prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2016. She had been sentenced in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn admitted to murdering her in 2015. Gypsy got a 10-year sentence, while Nick got life.

If you’re not familiar with the story, Dee Dee inflicted years and years of abuse on Gypsy as the result of Munchausen by proxy, a rare disorder in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy. You can read all about that, and how Gypsy now says regrets murdering her mom HERE.

Related: Cher Asks For Conservatorship Control Over Adult Son’s Finances

She was granted parole from the Missouri Department of Corrections in September and was scheduled for release in December — three years before her original sentence was set to expire. And now, she’s officially out of the big house!

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that her release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center was set to be secretive to avoid any commotion… Karen Pojmann, Communications Director for the Missouri Department of Corrections told the outlet the premises were set to be closed for her release, warding off fans and media. According to the outlet, this was partially a wish of Gypsy’s. It’s not clear what time she was released, but nevertheless, she IS released… And there are pics to prove it!

On Thursday, DailyMail.com obtained shots of the newly-freed woman leaving a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Chillicothe — in the same city as the correctional facility she was released from. She sported a white-and-blue distressed top with blue jeans. She didn’t have on any shoes — just a pair of white socks. See (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen for the first time leaving hotel with husband after prison release https://t.co/xHEC1RFTKF pic.twitter.com/ntPRqrom7Z — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 28, 2023

The outlet reported that she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she wed while behind bars, left the hotel at around 11:15 a.m. in a parade of cars, which included a production team and camera crew to capture her early post-prison moments.

Now, she’s heading to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday — where she says she hopes to meet Taylor Swift!

She sure has a lot of life to live… From her own accounts, she said that while growing up, the only real knowledge she had of the outside world came from Disney movies !

Thoughts on her release, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Dr. Phil/YouTube]