Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Unique Challenges' Of His Kids Growing Up With Famous Parents!

Tom Brady knows all too well how tough it can be raising kids while being in the spotlight!

On Tuesday’s episode of the Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the 46-year-old former football player and John Legend got candid about what it has been like for their children to share celebrity fathers (and mothers!) with the world.

This is something the singer seems to be having no problem with so far! John said his four little ones — Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren — with Chrissy Teigen “seem to take [his fame] well” and “in stride.” It probably helps that they’re still so young! But for the Brady family, on the other hand, it’s a different story.

Related: Tom Shares Eyebrow-Raising Post About A ‘Lying Cheating Heart’?! Hmm…

Tom pointed out there have been some “challenges” with his three kids — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He explained:

“I just grew up like a normal kid, you know? And I think my kids have a different experience. For a parent, I think it’s challenging. We have unique challenges for our own kids. We try to teach them the right values and so forth.”

No matter what, though, the athlete made it clear that he is prioritizing his quality time with the kids. He continued:

“But at the same time, I feel like for me, when I’m out with my kids, I really wanna be with them, you know? And I really make it clear to people, ‘Sorry, I’m just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know?’”

However, he cannot control everything. When Tom steps out in public, he is bound to get recognized by someone since he is known as The G.O.A.T in the football world! And with that, the former New England Patriots player feels a sense of guilt at times — especially if the “attention” he receives overshadows his kids’ big moments:

“And whether I’m at a game for my son, and I love doing that, but, you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us. I don’t want to take away from their moments, ’cause this is [an] important part of their life and their maturation.”

Oof. That’s tough!

No matter how frustrating life in the spotlight can be sometimes, the proud dad tries to teach his children that “everything comes at a cost,” including fame, and the family has learned how to make their situation work. He expressed:

“The reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you guys go to schools and have people to help [is because] we have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else. So, there’s no straight arrow for anyone in life. Everyone’s gonna find different curves and turns and twists and trying to just be a great parent.”

That is what matters most at the end of the day — trying to be the best parent you can be for your kids! Thoughts on what Tom had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Tom Brady/Instagram, NBC Sports/YouTube]