Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet ALREADY Settle Divorce -- One Day After Filing!

OMG! Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have already finalized their divorce!

Just one day after The Cosby Show alum filed for a dissolution of marriage (revealing the couple has secretly been split since 2020), the exes have officially wrapped things up. Wow. SO fast!!

Per court docs obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, all the details of the breakup were handled privately — including custody of their two teenage kids, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, child support, spousal support, and beyond. So, there’s no telling if there was any drama over these issues, but it makes sense why they were able to come to a conclusion so quickly. They’ve seemingly been working on this behind the scenes for a while!

It doesn’t look like it was too dramatic either! The settlement shows the pair agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their kids and will also share the living expenses of the children without any formal child support payment. They also waived their rights to spousal support.

The only slightly odd thing is they have to wait until July 9 to be declared legally single, per Us Weekly. The delay seems strange — but it’s probably pretty minor to them considering they have been publicly broken up for two years and privately split for nearly four. A single status likely isn’t going to change too much. And regardless, it must just be nice to have this legal ordeal behind them after all this time!

