Hailey Bieber Furious With Dad Stephen Baldwin For Prayer Post -- Because It's About A Private Issue With Justin!

Hailey Bieber is NOT happy her father Stephen Baldwin made her and Justin Bieber‘s issues public!

As we reported, the model’s father shared a disconcerting Instagram post this week in which a pastor asked followers to pray for the couple as they deal with unspecified issues with “their faith, marriage and life in general.” Stephen adding it to his IG Story seemed to suggest something was seriously wrong, even though he didn’t add any additional commentary of his own.

Still, the prayer request sparked concern considering the couple has been dealing with rumors of marriage troubles for months. And as it turns out, fans weren’t wrong to be worried. There is a specific problem going on behind the scenes, and the Biebers are furious it was put under the spotlight!

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ on Thursday that the prayer request didn’t come out of nowhere. Stephen, aware of the issue, seemingly meant well by reposting the thoughtful post. But it quickly backfired on him! Insiders noted his 27-year-old daughter is “not pleased” considering it’s “drawing attention to” her and her husband, as the outlet put it.

Seems like a real rookie mistake for the celeb parent! But maybe he was so blinded by his own worry for the couple that he didn’t think about the repercussions of the post (below)??

As for what’s wrong, the confidants didn’t say. They just stressed that it’s a personal matter that the couple is dealing with, but wouldn’t elaborate further. Hmm…

Interestingly, the Rhode founder and Grammy winner are clearly leaning on their faith to get through this. Hours after the Usual Suspects star hit share on the pastor’s post, the pair was photographed leaving a late-night church service at the Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Per Page Six sources, they arrived in their Tesla Cybertruck. They were then seen looking somber AF leaving the venue. Hailey was in a brightly colored sweater and tinted shades while JB opted for a dark sweatshirt and scarf draped over his head, attempting to cover his face from cameras. See (below):

Somber Justin, Hailey Bieber attend church together after dad Stephen Baldwin publicly asked for ‘prayers’ for the couple https://t.co/zmHkhvWun1 pic.twitter.com/0dkHr49sy4 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 29, 2024

Oh, man. You can really tell they’re going through it. And it probably didn’t help that they knew all eyes were gonna be on them after Stephen’s repost. We hope they can work through whatever’s going on!

