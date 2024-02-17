Hailey Bieber 'Can't Think Of' ANY Happy Valentine's Memories -- Despite 5-Year Marriage To Justin! Ouch!

Uh oh… Well, this isn’t looking good!

Justin and Hailey Bieber‘s relationship has been rumored to be on the rocks for a while now! Most recently back in January fans became concerned the pair were having “marriage issues” — and since then, the Rhode Beauty founder hasn’t exactly been low-key when sharing some pretty damning stuff!

From concerning Instagram comments to Story posts that don’t exactly make their romance look like it’s smooth sailing right now, we’re all wondering just WTF is going on with the Biebers! And sadly, it doesn’t look like things are getting any better…

In a special Galentine’s Day installment of her Who’s In My Bathroom YouTube show, the model welcomed Chelsea Handler on for a raw convo! But pretty quickly things got AWKWARD. The 48-year-old decided to ask Hailey what she clearly thought would be a fun, benign question:

“What was your favorite Valentine’s memory ever? Do you have one?”

But the Chelsea Lately host was taken by surprise when the 27-year-old laughed nervously and admitted:

“Ummmm… Been married for five years … can barely even think of it.”

DAMN!!

Really?? NONE? She can’t think of one good Valentine’s Day memory with Justin? If we weren’t sure there was trouble in paradise before, we’re definitely sure of it now!

See the tense moment for yourself, starting around 3:13 (below):

Oof… What do U think this means for the Biebers, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

